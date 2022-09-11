Andor: Everything Is At Stake In The New Full Trailer

With Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel Andor pushing back its launch on Disney+ from the end of August until later this month, that meant Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Kyle Soller and Adria Arjona could show up to Disney's giant D23 Expo to show off the final trailer for the much-anticipated series. And now you can see it for yourself…

Promising to fill out the character of doomed Rebel Alliance agent Cassian Andor (Luna) in the years before his mission in the movie, Andor is set when the Empire was on a quick rise to its most powerful position.

But a rebellion was fermenting just as quickly, and the show will explore both Andor's part in it and the wider movement – which means the return of Rogue One stalwarts Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly).

The show is masterminded by Tony Gilroy, who was heavily involved in Rogue One, and its cast also includes the likes of Stellan Skarsgard and Fiona Shaw. The scope here is huge, with practical locations and CGI blending to create something epic.