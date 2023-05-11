All Empires Fall In The New Trailer For Foundation Season 2

Finally bringing Isaac Asimov's famously unadaptable Foundation book series to screens, the eponymous Apple TV+ show is back for a second season in a couple of months. The new teaser trailer, featuring the likes of Jared Harris' Hari Seldon, Lou Llobell's Gaal Dornick and Leah Harvey's Salvor Hardin, plus Lee Pace as Emperor Brother Day, who is disturbed to learn that Seldon's prophetic warnings of his empire falling are starting to come true. See teaser:

Here's the story for the new season: More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.

The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.