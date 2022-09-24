A Suburban Dream Turns Into A Nightmare In The Watcher Trailer

What happens if the seemingly perfect house you bought to make yourself feel safe turns out to have a terrifying history of creepy voyeurism and murder? That's the dilemma faced by Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale and their kids in the trailer for new Netflix mystery miniseries The Watcher.

The miniseries follows what happens after the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.

Created by American Horror Story duo Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, this one also features a loaded cast that also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Terry Kinney, character actress Margo Martindale, Richard Kind and Mia Farrow.