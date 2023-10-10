800 Episodes Of Doctor Who Headed To BBC iPlayer For 60th Anniversary

Doctor Who turns 60 years old this year, and in addition to the three special episodes already headed our way next month starring David Tennant (returning to play the 14th Doctor this time following his run as the 10th years nearly a decade ago) and Catherine Tate (back as Donna Noble) there is big news from the BBC iPlayer. 800 episodes of the main series, plus its various modern spin-offs, are headed to the service.

As well as Doctor Who, episodes from spin-offs The Sarah Jane Adventures, Torchwood and Class will be available. Every episode of Doctor Who Confidential – the behind-the-scenes show broadcast on BBC Three – is also coming to iPlayer.

Some of the Doctor Who stories included are the First Doctor’s original foray with the Daleks and the Fourth Doctor serials The Brain Of Morbius and The City Of Death.

"I’d like to thank the BBC for all the hard work, to get this massive back catalogue under one roof, at long last," says series showrunner Russell T. Davies. "I'm so excited for new viewers — imagine being 8 years old, spending winter afternoons exploring the 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. And we’re determined this won't be a dusty museum — we have exciting plans to bring the back catalogue to life, with much more to be revealed!"