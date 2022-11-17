Christmas Gift Guide 2022: Gadgets & Tech

With physical media rapidly becoming a thing of the past, reliable home data storage has become increasingly important. The new DS923+ (an update to the ever popular DS920+) provides four-bay network attached storage with lots of room to expand. Two LAN ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an eSATA port, 4GB RAM and an AMD Ryzen R1600 processor — all wrapped up in Synology's super-slick Diskstation operating system. Drives slot in and out with no need to break out a screwdriver, and the device has enough horsepower to transcode video on the fly if needed. Throw in the vast assortment of apps available in Synology’s repository, and this adds up to far more than just a place to store your files.

Of course, a NAS enclosure is of little use without hard drives to fill it with and you'll want purpose-built, high-performance drives to house that precious data. Seagate's IronWolf drives fit the bill perfectly, boasting 7200 RPM for speedy access and designed for the 24/7 demands of always-on NAS devices. Available in sizes ranging from 2TB to an eye-watering 20TB, this can fill the DS923+ to give you up to a monstrous 80TB of data storage — more than any sane human could possibly require.