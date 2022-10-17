The Best Geeky Advent Calendars

by Empire |

As the evenings draw in and the great British winter wraps us in its chilly embrace, take solace in the fact that the festive season fast approaches while summer is now well and truly behind us. Christmas morning is still a ways off yet, but who really waits till 25 December to start opening presents? Thanks to the cornucopia of geektacular advent calendars currently available, every day in December can feel like Christmas morning.

From Harry Potter to Marvel, Star Wars and beyond, there’s a calendar for geeks of every stripe, so read on for our rundown of some of the most goodie-packed advent calendars currently available.

The best advent calendars for geeks:

Be you Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin or lowly Hufflepuff, there's something for you in this Potter-themed collection.

Unleash the Force this Christmas with your own Lego Star Wars advent calendar, packed with miniature recreations of the most iconic ships, locations, and mini-figures in the Star Wars universe.

Assemble your very own Avengers with Lego's excellent Marvel advent calendar, packed with an array of exciting Minifigures, as well as some mini recreations of those unforgettable moments from across the Avengers saga, a perfect gift for any Marvel fan this year.

Travel back in time and re-live one of the most exciting fun-filled family films ever made, Back to the Future's most iconic scenes return like never before in Playmobil form that is lovingly detailed and makes for the perfect gift for Back to the Future lovers, young and old.

The Nightmare Before Christmas has always been difficult to pin down; is it a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie? We say it's both - so celebrate your Christmas with a slice of ghoulish delight this year, with Funko pop's pocket-sized The Nightmare Before Christmas collection, with a huge collection of 24 exclusive mini Funko Pops to collect each day, what's not to love?

Show some love for your house this year, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw, stay cosy with the perfect Harry Potter-themed socks, with a new pair for everyday until Christmas to keep you warm.

Relive the excitement of the classic comic books with this incredible Batman advent calendar, with a collectable coin for every day until Christmas - each of them engraved with the most infamous DC comics characters across the decades; Harley Quinn, The Joker, Green Arrow, Robin, and of course, Batman, they're all there.

The perfect gift for any Marvel fan, assemble the Avengers ensemble with this brilliant collection of 24 Pocket Pop vinyls with all of your favourite heroes and villains.

Celebrate the holidays this year with a collection of terrific Christmas-themed Funko Pop Star Wars characters that are perfect for getting into the festive spirit.