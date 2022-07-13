The Best Prime Day Movie Deals 2022

Once upon a time, Amazon Prime Day was just one day, full of exclusive deals for Prime members. Now, we’re up to two days of discounts, with warm-up offers dropping up to a week before.

This year, Prime Day is running on the 12th July and 13th July.

It’s the perfect time to stock up if your Blu-ray collection is looking a little bit light on new additions. Throughout Amazon Prime Day(s), we’re going to be rounding the very best deals on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K UHD. Whether your preference is for some cutting-edge animation or a nostalgic trip back to the ‘80s, you can save a few quid with the Amazon Prime Day event.

Note: The deals are available to Prime members. A Prime subscription costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a year. Students can grab the service for £3.99 per month, or £39 a year. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you want to find out more without committing.