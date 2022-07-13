  1. Home
The Best Prime Day Movie Deals 2022

Jurassic Park
by William Lobley |
Posted

Once upon a time, Amazon Prime Day was just one day, full of exclusive deals for Prime members. Now, we’re up to two days of discounts, with warm-up offers dropping up to a week before.

This year, Prime Day is running on the 12th July and 13th July.

It’s the perfect time to stock up if your Blu-ray collection is looking a little bit light on new additions. Throughout Amazon Prime Day(s), we’re going to be rounding the very best deals on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K UHD. Whether your preference is for some cutting-edge animation or a nostalgic trip back to the ‘80s, you can save a few quid with the Amazon Prime Day event.

Note: The deals are available to Prime members. A Prime subscription costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a year. Students can grab the service for £3.99 per month, or £39 a year. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you want to find out more without committing.

The best Prime Day 2022 movies:

Jurassic Park Trilogy Collection, 4K UHD

Jurassic Park Trilogy Collection
Amazon

View offer

The Sopranos: The Complete Series

The Sopranos: The Complete Series
Amazon

View offer

Hellboy Steelbook

Hellboy Steelbook
Amazon

View offer

The Walking Dead The Complete Seasons 1-10

The Walking Dead The Complete Seasons 1-10
Amazon

View offer

Mad Max Anthology, 4K UHD

Mad Max Anthology, 4K Ultra-HD
Amazon

View offer

The Godfather Trilogy, 4K UHD

The Godfather Trilogy, 4K UHD
Amazon

View offer

Marvel Studios Eternals

Marvel Studios Eternals
Amazon

View offer

A Clockwork Orange Titans of Cult Steelbook, 4K UHD

CWO
Amazon

View offer

Disney & Pixar's Turning Red, 4K UHD

Disney & Pixar's Turning Red, 4K UHD
Amazon

View offer

Porco Rosso Collector's Edition

Porco Rosso Collector's Edition
Amazon

View offer

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Amazon

View offer


Superman: Motion Picture Anthology 1978-2006

Superman: Motion Picture Anthology 1978-2006
Amazon

View offer

