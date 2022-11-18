The Best James Bond Gifts

Suave, sophisticated, confident and dapper. Intelligent, strong, skilled and, given how many times he’s almost died, more than a little lucky. James Bond really does have it all going his way, and you can’t help but love him for it. Agent 007 is an institution of the spy movie genre – the film series is often very much over the top, but Bond's back catalogue reads like an immense cross-section of social and cinematic history.

Whether you prefer Bond as one of the big players in Connery, Moore, Brosnan or Craig, or favour shaking things up with Dalton, Lazenby or even Niven, we’ve all grown up with the larger-than-life hero. His thrilling tales of Soviet-era espionage, mid-afternoon drinking and seemingly endless ‘rendezvous’ have always been with us, and long may it continue.

We’ve compiled a list of the best James Bond merchandise, full of gift ideas to help you bring a little more 007 into your life.

Black Friday is landing on the 25th of November and should be packed with excellent gifts for 007 fans. We'll be keeping this page updated throughout the month showcasing the very best deals available.

Best Black Friday James Bond gift deals 1. James Bond Every Assignment Top Trumps Limited Editions Card Game View offer Put your knowledge of Britain's most suave secret agent to the test with the official James Bond Top Trumps collection, now up to date with the latest spies, villains and sidekicks - best enjoyed with a Martini in hand (shaken, of course).

Gallery James Bond Merch Empire 1 of 13 Surely, the ultimate Bond gift for 007 fans is the whole darn lot of them in one, high definition Blu-ray boxed set package? 2 of 13 Bond is endlessly quotable, but it is telling that one of his best-known lines is related to drinking – he does enjoy a tipple now and again. Perfectly crafted cocktails define 007 as much as Aston Martins, tuxedos and Walther PPK pistols. Channel a little of that class with a Breakfast Royale, Moneypenny or Old Fashioned. Oh, and don't forget about the quintessential Martini glasses. 3 of 13 Revisit the novel that started it all. Gain an unadulterated insight into Fleming's James Bond as he comes up against Le Chiffre. This is a straight-up spy-thriller that set some very great wheels into motion. 4 of 13 CREDIT: Waterstones If you're someone who likes to proclaim their suitability to espionage and information gathering, challenge your wits against the people who cracked the Enigma, courtesy of the British Secret Intelligence Service. If you're feeling particularly confident the second book, released in 2018, is said to be even harder. 5 of 13 CREDIT: Turnbull & Asser This is where 007 enthusiasts and sharp-dressers meet. This jacquard-weave silk tie is an exact replica of the one worn by James Bond, as played by Pierce Brosnan, in The World Is Not Enough. 6 of 13 Goldfinger's soundtrack set the precedent for Bond film scores. Shirley Bassey absolutely knocked it out of the park with the title track and this, along with the rest of John Barry's 1964 soundtrack, is now available fully remastered by Capitol Records. 7 of 13 Ever wondered what 007 smells like? No, neither have we. According to this bottle though, he smells of sandalwood, coumarin and cardamom. 8 of 13 CREDIT: Waterstones Agent 007 gets the comic book treatment in this collection, compiled of four gift boxed Bond tales originally printed in The Daily Express. Two of the tales are based on Ian Fleming's short stories "Octopussy" and "The Hildebrand Rarity", while "The Harpies" and "River of Death" are the creation of cartoonist Jim Lawrence. Other collections include "Dr. No The Classic Comic Strip Collection 1958-60", "Goldfinger - The Classic Comic Strip Collection 1960-66" and "Spectre: The Complete Comic Strip Collection". 9 of 13 Famously modified by Q-Branch to work as a grenade in Goldeneye, this Parker Jotter may not have any plastic explosives in it but it will make an excellent affordable gift for any Bond fan. Handily, it's also an excellent pen. 10 of 13 "No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to fry." Represent the Bond fanaticism even when you're chopping up onions. 11 of 13 In 1997, composer David Arnold brought together some of the hottest names in rock and electronica to record stylised covers of big Bond themes. The track list features, amongst others, Leftfield, Pulp, Chrissie Hynde and Iggy Pop. Surely a contender for the most 90s thing to ever happen. 12 of 13 CREDIT: Virgin Experience Days For two-and-a-half hours, tread the very cobbles that Bond himself has graced, visiting ten key filming locations while being treated to behind-the-screens information and Bond- history intrigue. Sights include secret bunkers and government buildings. 13 of 13 A real Aston Martin DB5 will set you back close to £1,000,000 and won't come with the same gadgets as the model used in countless films. This LEGO example is much more reasonable and even ships with a 007 Minifigure.