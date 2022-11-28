Christmas Gift Guide 2022: Books For Film Fans

Is there anything better than a brand new book at Christmas time? One stuffed in your stocking, wrapped delicately with a bow, ready for you to curl up in a chair and dive into once the turkey’s done and the festive telly is on? Well, whether it’s a gift for yourself or the movie-lover in your life that you’re after, Empire can help. We’ve curated a selection of the biggest, best, most fascinating film-related books for you to pile under your tree this year, covering everything from anime anthologies to fantasy favourites, spy-related retrospectives and comic-book collectibles. Take a look at our books gift guide below, and prepare to tick at least one loved one off your list.