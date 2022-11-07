  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Movies

Christmas Gift Guide: Christmas Jumpers

Christmas Gift Guide: Christmas Jumpers
by William Lobley |
Posted

Cringeworthy songs, tacky decorations, and ugly jumpers. It is certainly the most garish of seasons, so why not embrace the kitsch and don a garment that forcefully fuses your favourite movies with festive motifs?

Here are some of the best Christmas jumpers and sweatshirts that’ll see you representing movie fandom in (questionable) styles.

The best Black Friday deals on Christmas jumpers

On the 25th of November, the all-out Black Friday Sale begins, where practically any and all products receive a sizeable discount, so don't forget the date - we'll be keeping you updated on the best Christmas jumpers right here.

If you just can't wait until Black Friday itself, don't worry. A number of retailers have already started their Black Friday events, so there are plenty of fantastic deals to choose from. We'll keep you updated with the best deals we can find, so you'll never miss out on something incredible.

If even the very idea of movie Christmas jumpers has you thoroughly geeking out, check out our picks for the best movie deals on Black Friday.

Here are the best deals on Christmas jumpers:

The Muppets Christmas Jumper

Disney The Muppets Christmas Heads Black Christmas Jumper

View offer

Marvel Avengers Pixel Art Christmas Jumper

Marvel Avengers Pixel Art Christmas Jumper Red

View offer

If you don't fancy picking up two Christmas jumpers, there's a 30 per cent discount on all Marvel clothing right now on Pop In A Box.

The Dude Abides The Big Lebowski Christmas Jumper

The Dude Abides Merry Dudemas Man Men's Christmas Jumper - Black

View offer

Back To The Future Outatime Christmas Jumper

Back To The Future Outatime Men's Christmas Jumper - black

View offer

Empire Christmas Jumpers

1. The Grinch Christmas Jumper

The Grinch Christmas Jumper

View offer

2. Official Star Trek ‘Beam Me Up, Santa!’ Christmas Jumper / Ugly Sweater

Official Star Trek ‘Beam Me Up, Santa!’ Christmas Jumper / Ugly Sweater

View offer

3. Jurassic Park Christmas Jumper

Jurassic Park Christmas Jumper

View offer

4. Jaws Fairisle Knitted Christmas Jumper

Jaws Fairisle Knitted Christmas Jumper
Amazon

View offer

5. Deadpool Knitted Christmas Jumper Unisex for Men or Women - Ugly Sweater Marvel Gift

Deadpool Knitted Christmas Jumper Unisex for Men or Women - Ugly Sweater Marvel Gift
Amazon

View offer

6. Star Wars Luke Vs Darth Christmas Jumper

Official Star Wars Darth Vader 'I Find Your Lack of Cheer Disturbing' Knitted Christmas Jumper (XX-Large)
Amazon

View offer

7. Die Hard Movie Inspired Christmas Jumper Adults Sweatshirt

Die Hard Movie Inspired Christmas Jumper Adults Sweatshirt
Amazon

View offer

8. Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Christmas Jumper

Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Christmas Jumper

View offer

9. Harry Potter Hogwarts Christmas Knitted Jumper, Womens, XS-5XL, Black, Official Merchandise

Harry Potter Hogwarts Christmas Knitted Jumper, Womens, XS-5XL, Black, Official Merchandise
Amazon

View offer

10. Back to The Future Inspired Film Christmas Jumper Sweatshirt Adults

Back to The Future Inspired Film Christmas Jumper Sweatshirt Adults
Amazon

View offer

11. Official National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Christmas Jumper / Ugly Sweater

Official National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Christmas Jumper / Ugly Sweater

View offer

12. Star Wars Master Yoda Christmas Jumper

Star Wars Master Yoda Christmas Jumper

View offer

13. Batman Christmas Jumper for Men or Women - Ugly Sweater Gift

Batman Christmas Jumper for Men or Women - Ugly Sweater Gift
Amazon

View offer

14. Pokemon Christmas Jumper

Pokemon Christmas Jumper

View offer

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us