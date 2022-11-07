Christmas Gift Guide: Christmas Jumpers

Cringeworthy songs, tacky decorations, and ugly jumpers. It is certainly the most garish of seasons, so why not embrace the kitsch and don a garment that forcefully fuses your favourite movies with festive motifs?
Here are some of the best Christmas jumpers and sweatshirts that’ll see you representing movie fandom in (questionable) styles.
The best Black Friday deals on Christmas jumpers
On the 25th of November, the all-out Black Friday Sale begins, where practically any and all products receive a sizeable discount, so don't forget the date - we'll be keeping you updated on the best Christmas jumpers right here.
If you just can't wait until Black Friday itself, don't worry. A number of retailers have already started their Black Friday events, so there are plenty of fantastic deals to choose from. We'll keep you updated with the best deals we can find, so you'll never miss out on something incredible.
If even the very idea of movie Christmas jumpers has you thoroughly geeking out, check out our picks for the best movie deals on Black Friday.
Here are the best deals on Christmas jumpers:
If you don't fancy picking up two Christmas jumpers, there's a 30 per cent discount on all Marvel clothing right now on Pop In A Box.
1. The Grinch Christmas Jumper
2. Official Star Trek ‘Beam Me Up, Santa!’ Christmas Jumper / Ugly Sweater
3. Jurassic Park Christmas Jumper
4. Jaws Fairisle Knitted Christmas Jumper
5. Deadpool Knitted Christmas Jumper Unisex for Men or Women - Ugly Sweater Marvel Gift
6. Star Wars Luke Vs Darth Christmas Jumper
7. Die Hard Movie Inspired Christmas Jumper Adults Sweatshirt
8. Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Christmas Jumper
9. Harry Potter Hogwarts Christmas Knitted Jumper, Womens, XS-5XL, Black, Official Merchandise
10. Back to The Future Inspired Film Christmas Jumper Sweatshirt Adults
11. Official National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Christmas Jumper / Ugly Sweater
12. Star Wars Master Yoda Christmas Jumper
13. Batman Christmas Jumper for Men or Women - Ugly Sweater Gift
14. Pokemon Christmas Jumper
