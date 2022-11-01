Does anyone ever really grow out of LEGO? The iconic building brick is as popular today as it ever has been, with kits catering both to beginners and the most discerning seasoned builders, from sweet and simple sets to ultra-detailed epic designs.
For young and old, LEGO sets are some of the coolest, most collectable movie-themed toys around, ideal both for play and display – taking influence from the Star Wars universe, Harry Potter’s Wizarding World, the pages of Marvel and DC Comics, the legendary animations of Disney, and plenty more big-screen delights.
Empire has assembled a list of the greatest film-focused LEGO sets out there right now – ranging from ambitious builds comprising thousands and thousands of bricks, to entry-level and small-scale kits that offer plenty of fun without taking over the entire house.
Not only is the end product guaranteed to look brilliant, but the process of building and following along with the instructions is the best bit – each brick clicking satisfyingly into place, firing up the same part of your brain that makes putting together a jigsaw such a beloved pastime.
Whatever your movie preferences are, take a look through Empire’s hand-picked list, and enjoy the sweet satisfaction of a good old-fashioned LEGO session.
The biggest sales event of the year is almost upon us, so get ready for the best deals imaginable on November 25th with Black Friday 2022, but keep your eye out for great deals the entire month on your favourite LEGO sets and nerd memorabilia - we'll keep you posted.
The Best Movie LEGO Sets
A fantastic recreation of _Ghostbuster'_s beloved Ecto-1 made entirely out of LEGO may just be the perfect Christmas gift this year, this lovingly crafted model is simply breathtaking and makes for a welcome addition to any nerd-centric LEGO collection.
Mark 40 years of The Empire Strikes Back with this epic model of the All Terrain Armoured Transport vehicle – perfect for traversing the snowy wastelands of Hoth. Just watch out for stray wires, huh?
This fantastic diorama perfectly encapsulates the exciting thrill and scale of Luke's iconic showdown with Darth Vader along the gargantuan trenches of the Death Star. Beautifully detailed, a blast to assemble, and a real eye-catcher of a collectable, this is an excellent gift for any Star Wars fan.
Own the very gauntlet that bested the Purple Titan himself, Iron Man's Nano Gauntlet has been faithfully realised with LEGO, and we couldn't be happier. With moveable, poseable joints you can recreate that iconic snap - I am Iron Man!
For our money, there are very few iconic vehicles in the DC universe that can truly top the awe-inspiring tumbler from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy. Now, you can get your hands on your very own Lego tumbler, which makes for the perfect display piece. The tumbler is one colossal set that'll take you a good long while to complete, so get comfy, stick on The Dark Knight, and get building.
One of the most beloved characters of all time has finally been realised in all of its LEGO glory, and it's quite easily one of the best sets ever made. R2-D2 is packed with tiny details, articulated tools, hidden compartments and neat action features that'll blow your mind - this is one set that fans won't want to miss.
It might be the magic castle that dreams are made of, but this LEGO set isn't (just) for kids. It's a mega 4000-piece epic, packed with detail and measuring half a metre tall when fully built. Recreating the Cinderella castle from Walt Disney World Resort, it plays host to Minifigures of Disney icons like Mickey and Minnie, Donald and Daisy Duck, and Tinkerbell.
One of the most iconic locations in the Harry Potter universe, 12 Grimmauld Place is the secret ancestral home of Sirius Black, and the Black family, hidden amongst Muggle homes in London. Reveal the secret headquarters of The Order of the Phoenix with a seriously incredible action feature that'll blow your socks off.
Don't think we've left you behind, Guardians of the Galaxy fans, this utterly wonderful ship set is just the bees-knees when it comes to LEGO design. Packed with style, fabulous articulation and excellent details to ogle at with glee, alongside the Guardians themselves (as well as Thor), this is a great value set worth getting your hands on.
One hell of a display piece for Star Wars fans. Build your very own three-dimensional Red Five helmet from Luke Skywalker's legendary Death Star trench run in the most impressive detail - if only it was big enough to wear.
Mickey Mouse has been a screen icon since way back in Steamboat Willie – and has endured for coming up to 100 years. This set of large buildable figures recreates the ultimate Disney emblems in their retro designs, perfect for display next to the vintage camera and tripod.
Pet and postal service all in one, Harry Potter's beloved owl Hedwig served him well for six years. This display piece features mechanical wings that can be cranked at the back to make a flapping motion (and you get a little Minifigure Hedwig too). Just keep her away from any killing curses, okay?
Mjölnir, the devastating hammer of Thor has been re-made in a 1:1 scale, and it looks like the real thing. A real show-stopping centrepiece for a Marvel collector, or just an excellent decoration for any room - it's a wonderful dedication to the beloved comic book character and to the excellent film series that has captured the heart of many generations, and will seemingly continue to do so far into the future.
Regardless of any love for the sequels, prequels, or TV spin-offs, most fans have long since come to terms with the fact that Empire Strikes Back is the GOAT when it comes to Star Wars, and one of the greatest scenes in Empire is quite easily Luke's training. LEGO has made a beautifully imaginative, detail-packed diorama that is just perfect for a shelf or display, depicting Luke's steady path to becoming a true Jedi under the council of the wisest master of them all, Yoda.
When it comes to cuteness, there are very few movie characters that can top Baby Groot, and now that he's in LEGO form, he's even cuter. Fully articulated, and equipped with the excellent Awesome Mixtape, as well as a hilarious name plaque, this is a great set for kids and adults.
Alfonso Cuaron's third entry in the Harry Potter series is a true franchise highlight – and mythical hippogriff Buckbeak is one of its MVPs. This autumnal set depicts Harry, Ron and Hermione saving him from the executioner by Hagrid's pumpkin patch – and, most importantly, comes with a little Buckbeak figure. Cute!