The best movie LEGO sets

Does anyone ever really grow out of LEGO? The iconic building brick is as popular today as it ever has been, with kits catering both to beginners and the most discerning seasoned builders, from sweet and simple sets to ultra-detailed epic designs.

For young and old, LEGO sets are some of the coolest, most collectable movie-themed toys around, ideal both for play and display – taking influence from the Star Wars universe, Harry Potter’s Wizarding World, the pages of Marvel and DC Comics, the legendary animations of Disney, and plenty more big-screen delights.

Empire has assembled a list of the greatest film-focused LEGO sets out there right now – ranging from ambitious builds comprising thousands and thousands of bricks, to entry-level and small-scale kits that offer plenty of fun without taking over the entire house.

Not only is the end product guaranteed to look brilliant, but the process of building and following along with the instructions is the best bit – each brick clicking satisfyingly into place, firing up the same part of your brain that makes putting together a jigsaw such a beloved pastime.

Whatever your movie preferences are, take a look through Empire’s hand-picked list, and enjoy the sweet satisfaction of a good old-fashioned LEGO session.

The biggest sales event of the year is almost upon us, so get ready for the best deals imaginable on November 25th with Black Friday 2022, but keep your eye out for great deals the entire month on your favourite LEGO sets and nerd memorabilia - we'll keep you posted.