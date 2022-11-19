Christmas is a time for giving and spending time with those closest to us. And ugly jumpers, according to recent traditions regarding which no one ever consulted. But for all of our ironic Scrooge-like behaviour around the new trend, we have to say that when it comes to it, it’s great fun.
Part of the fun is how ridiculous the jumpers are, with options being available for every age, style and, most importantly, fandom. The world of video gaming now plays host to hundreds of quirky and ugly jumpers that shout about the wearer’s love for all entertainment digital and interactive.
To help you speed run your way to the very best gaming Christmas jumpers, we’ve rounded up of favourites below. There are picks for fans of old-school Nintendo, Zelda and platformers, through to modern blockbusters like Call of Duty. From Sonic to Fallout, Pokemon to PlayStation, there’s plenty here to please any gamer.
Here are our picks of the best Christmas jumpers for gamers:
Empire's Best Christmas Jumpers For Gamers
With Sonic Frontiers taking gaming's spikey blue 'hog out into the open world, it's only fitting that you rep your love for the gaming icon out in the wild, too.
When patrolling the Mojave makes you wish for a nuclear winter, a Fallout-themed Christmas jumper might be the perfect thing to chase those Old World Blues away, this Pip-boy-themed Christmas jumper is simply perfect for keeping warm and getting stuck into some irradiated madness this year.
Ugly sweater, indeed.
For the gamer who's gotta catch 'em all. Featuring Pikachu in a Santa hat and the three OG starter monsters in baubles.
Celebrate the holidays in classic ugly-jumper style with PlayStation's ultimate Christmas jumper, displaying the classic circle, square, triangle, and cross with pride - this might be the best way to show your allegiance this year.
Let's a go-ho-ho, this awesome classic Super Mario Christmas jumper is perfect for wearing while warming yourself near a fire, and cracking out the SNES for some holiday chill time.
Look! Listen! For an excellent nerdy aesthetic this Christmas, you can't do much better than this Hyrulian Christmas jumper adorned with a huge Royal crest, Master Swords, and a myriad of Triforces, Legend of Zelda fans, this one's for you.
Call Of Duty's truly unsettling Monkey Bomb. Your Nana might not like it, but it's a whole lot more festive than a Nazi zombie.
Leaning into the ugly vibe of Christmas apparel, the jumper wryly states: "Achievement Unlock: Purchase Ugly Christmas Sweater". Well, Xbox gamers are always jumping at the chance to earn more GP.
Woah - whichever lucky so-and-so grabs this jumper is going to be looking TNT.
Silver for monsters, steel for humans, and a Witcher 3 Christmas jumper for devoted CD PROJEKT RED fans amidst the holiday season. This incredible celebration of the White Wolf is frankly brilliant, it'll be hard to resist wearing this one all year round.
And on the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a tonne of Sonic gold rings.
This Street Fighter sweater is a real knockout. Who knew that a couple of Hadoukens made a festive star?
Christmas is all about tradition, so it's only right that you celebrate a classic icon of gaming history.
Embrace the retro this year with PlayStation's classic 90's Christmas jumper, adorned with controller buttons, reindeer, and Christmassy stripes to get you into the festive spirit.
Embracing the retro-love of the Spyro series, this Spyro Christmas sweater is - dare we say it - pure fire.