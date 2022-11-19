Christmas is a time for giving and spending time with those closest to us. And ugly jumpers, according to recent traditions regarding which no one ever consulted. But for all of our ironic Scrooge-like behaviour around the new trend, we have to say that when it comes to it, it’s great fun.

Part of the fun is how ridiculous the jumpers are, with options being available for every age, style and, most importantly, fandom. The world of video gaming now plays host to hundreds of quirky and ugly jumpers that shout about the wearer’s love for all entertainment digital and interactive.

To help you speed run your way to the very best gaming Christmas jumpers, we’ve rounded up of favourites below. There are picks for fans of old-school Nintendo, Zelda and platformers, through to modern blockbusters like Call of Duty. From Sonic to Fallout, Pokemon to PlayStation, there’s plenty here to please any gamer.

Here are our picks of the best Christmas jumpers for gamers:

