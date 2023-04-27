The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry Review

Harold (Jim Broadbent) lives a stilted life in Devon with his wife Maureen (Penelope Wilton), until an unexpected letter of farewell from Queenie, a former colleague dying in a hospice, jolts him out of his everyday stupor. Inspired by a conversation with a woman in a petrol station, he embarks on a pilgrimage of hundreds of miles on foot with the faith that she’ll still be alive to greet him.

by Laura Venning |

Release Date: 28 Apr 2023 Original Title: The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry

Think of British cinema and Jim Broadbent’s face might spring to mind pretty quickly. From one of Mike Leigh’s mainstays to Potter and Paddington via Bridget Jones, he’s quietly become one of the UK’s most exported faces. After playing the lead in 2022’s endearing Ealing comedy-esque The Duke opposite Helen Mirren, he’s paired with Penelope Wilton in another eccentric British affair aimed at the senior citizen audience: The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry. Unlike The Duke, however, Harold Fry isn’t based on a remarkable true story, but a beloved bestselling novel by Rachel Joyce (who also adapted it for the screen). Broadbent's Harold sets off — to his wife’s consternation — in his hopelessly inadequate deck shoes on this secular-but-spiritual mission from Devon to Berwick-Upon-Tweed to keep Queenie Hennessey alive. Inevitably, the people he encounters along the way irrevocably change him, from the Slovakian cleaner who bandages his bleeding feet to the idealistic teenage boy who reminds him of his estranged son. He accidentally goes viral and, Forrest Gump-style, inspires a movement of followers urging him on. Maureen, meanwhile, is angry and bereft, eclipsed by his sudden devotion to Queenie. Director Hettie Macdonald first made her mark in 1996 with queer classic Beautiful Thing and recently helmed half the episodes of Normal People. Bolstered by solid performances from Broadbent and Wilton, she barely manages to elevate a cloyingly sentimental narrative and a script where every character is unrealistically direct (since when did any British character openly state their feelings?). Cinematographer Kate McCullough (The Quiet Girl) also does her best to keep things grounded, pursuing Harold along motorways as well as rolling hills, and injects his traumatic memories of his son with a nightmarish quality thanks to stark spotlights illuminating these flashbacks. It’s hardly subtle, but Harold Fry manages a few snatches of pathos when it’s not trying so hard to pull on the heartstrings.

As twee as its title, Harold Fry probably won’t win over anyone immediately turned off by its premise. Broadbent and Wilton are as reliable as ever, but this tear-jerker mostly feels removed from real human emotion. It might inspire you to go for a nice walk, though.