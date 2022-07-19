The Railway Children Return

Salford, 1944. Three evacuee children — Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton) and Ted (Zac Cudby) — are sent by their mother to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth. Taken in by kindly head teacher Annie (Sheridan Smith), they find fun in the beautiful surroundings, until the idyll is threatened by the discovery of injured GI Abe (KJ Aikens).

by Ian Freer |

Lionel Jeffries’ 1970 The Railway Children is ‘Tea & Crumpets: The Movie’, a warm, likeable, jolly jape featuring plummy kids waving at the 9:15 to London, iced buns, paper chases and Bernard Cribbins flitting between comedy and pathos, all wrapped up in surprisingly timely concerns about downsizing and being kind to immigrants. The presence of OG Railway Child Jenny Agutter, reprising her role as Bobbie in this tougher but still kid-friendly re-spin, suggests this is a legacy sequel — a ‘Railway Children: Maverick’, if you like — but while Morgan Matthews’ film embraces plot cores, thematic ideas and visual motifs from the first film, it mostly does its own thing narratively.

The film’s smartest decision is to locate the kids-have-larks-in-the country gambit within the evacuation of children from major cities during World War II, adding a tangible undercurrent of fear that is maintained throughout (it also dovetails neatly with Agutter’s age). So mature Lily (Beau Gadsdon), headstrong Pattie (Eden Hamilton) and cheeky scamp Ted (Zac Cudby) are packed off to Oakworth and taken in by head teacher (and Bobbie’s daughter) Annie (Sheridan Smith), her son Thomas (Austin Haynes) becoming fast friends with his new housemates. The first half-hour or so is a likeable set of hi-jinx — shenanigans with chickens, mud, secret hideouts and run-ins with locals who chuck conkers and coal — that are elevated through the chemistry between Smith and the young actors. Things take a more dramatic turn when the gang discovers Abe (KJ Aikens), a young, injured African-American GI who spins an unconvincing line about being on a secret mission. With a wink to Bryan Forbes’ Whistle Down The Wind, the kids help the mysterious stranger without the knowledge of the grown-ups.

It’s Beau Gadsdon, young Jyn Erso from Rogue One, who gives the film a charismatic centre.

The nods to the original are subtle — the first appearance of Agutter coming down the hill is framed, flowers in the foreground, straight out of the 1970 version; Johnny Douglas’ original theme gets an airing in Martin Phipps and Ed Farmer’s big, enjoyable score — and the film doesn’t share much of the original’s interest and feel for the golden age of steam (this could be called ‘The Railway Siding Children’). Floating around the fringes, Agutter’s Bobbie is believably a former suffragette (there is a conversation about the lack of women in Whitehall that comes out of nowhere) and Tom Courtenay is a warm presence as Bobbie’s Churchill-impersonating brother-in-law, Uncle Walter.