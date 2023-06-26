Stars At Noon Review

American journalist Trish (Margaret Qualley) is stranded in Nicaragua, doing dodgy deals, desperate to get home. When she meets mysterious businessman Daniel (Joe Alwyn), she sees him as a potential escape plan – but as they get more romantically entangled, that becomes increasingly unlikely.

by Sophie Butcher |

Whether it’s the seductive Béatrice Dalle biting her lover to death (Trouble Every Day), the sexually repressed Robert Pattinson in space (High Life), or the militant Denis Lavant letting loose to ‘The Rhythm Of The Night’ (Beau Travail), director Claire Denis always delivers intense, sensual storytelling, often with a dangerous edge. Stars At Noon is no different from her filmography in that respect – set in Central America, oppressive heat pulses out of the screen. Sweat drips and clothes stick, as desire runs high and desperation grows. Unfortunately, though the tactile nature of Denis’ filmmaking remains almost unmatched, the script (and largely the performances) supporting it here lets things down. Margaret Qualley is a compelling ball of frantic energy as Trish, an apparently trying and failing political reporter whose previous work has gotten her into a bit of a predicament: she has no passport, no money, and no clear way out of Nicaragua, past a hostile government and police force. She’s all big eyes and curly hair, stomping around the frame, panickedly planning her next move. As Daniel, Joe Alwyn struggles to keep up. A (very vaguely fleshed-out) businessman clearly in way over his head, his floppy blonde locks and white suit lend well to his character’s fish-out-of-water vibe, but Alwyn can’t seem to summon the urgency or passion needed to make him convincing. The film’s narrative drive depends heavily on Trish and Daniel’s Bonnie And Clyde- esque infatuation, and so because that doesn’t really work, not a lot else does either.

Margaret Qualley is lively and engaging, but Stars At Noon is let down by a wearingly meandering plot and lacklustre chemistry. Not one for the Denis hall of fame.