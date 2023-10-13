Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Review

When mad scientist Victoria Vance (Taraji P. Henson) forces a meteor to crash land in Adventure City, it swiftly imbues the pups of the Paw Patrol with superpowers. As Vance teams up with Mayor Humdinger (Ron Pardo), can the pups — in particular Skye (Mckenna Grace) — rise to the challenge and save the day?

Suggesting that its heroes may not have their claws firmly on the cultural pulse, the second Paw Patrol movie comes complete with a superhero makeover, just as the wheels are starting to wobble on the whole comic-book movie enterprise for the first time in decades. But never fear, Ryder (Finn Lee-Epp) — the young boy who somehow funds and runs a large-scale rescue operation manned, or dogged, by pups who never grow old, can drive complex vehicles, and talk — and his Paw Patrol are here to save the day. A loose remake of an extended 2018 episode of the hugely successful and influential kidnip, The Mighty Movie sees co-writer and director Cal Brunker shine the spotlight on the team's smallest member, Skye (Mckenna Grace). This might annoy fans of other Paw Patrol pups like Rubble and Chase, who was the focus of the first Paw Patrol movie back in 2021 (and don't even get Everest fans started; that pup is conspicuous by her absence), but it allows Brunker to crank out the ‘the magic was inside you all along' clichés as Skye comes to embody the Paw Patrol mutto, “No job too big, no pup too small.” What truly surprises is that, in amongst all the blandishments, Brunker hits upon some actual pathos. Little kids will find much to connect with in this tale of furry empowerment. The film's larger budget is reflected in some genuinely impressive visuals and action sequences. Elsewhere, the film's larger budget is reflected in some genuinely impressive visuals and action sequences, a world away from the plastic sheen of the TV show; and while it's not a laughfest, there are some decent gags for the grown-ups, capably delivered for the most part by cameoing celebs including Kristen Bell, James Marsden and Kim Kardashian. That is, if they haven't been replaced by British actors. Which is all well and good in the case of the Paw Patrol and Ryder themselves — it's standard puperating procedure for them to be voiced by Brits, some of whom are even capable of sounding like they're not just reading the words aloud for the first time — but in certain cases, the egregious practice of randomly assigning characters to a British guest star fails completely. We love Sir Trevor McDonald — who doesn't? — but hiring a guy in his eighties to voice a newsreader character clearly written for a much younger man (Lil Rel Howery) is not an approach that's going to winalot of fans, no matter how great his pedigree, chum.

A TV show expansion that is much better than expected. Kids will be there on the double to lap it up, and adults will find it tolerable, which is about as much as you can hope for. But we won't rest for one second until we find out what's happened to Everest. Bring in Benoit Bark to solve the mystery next time around.