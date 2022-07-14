The life and times of tennis player John McEnroe, from the dizzying heights of being the world number one to the crashing lows of a high-profile divorce and career-harming drugs. And, of course, tantrums. Lots of tantrums.

by Ian Freer |

It’s hard to underestimate John McEnroe’s impact on the world of tennis. If Björn Borg brought the screaming fandom of Beatlemania to the sport, McEnroe brought punk rock, flouting the genteel customs and conventions to introduce it to a much wider, and indeed working-class, audience. Barney Douglas’ film might not successfully unpick his complexities or provide insight into the player’s demons but it’s an enjoyable portrait, filled with terrific tennis and elevated by great access to the man himself.

The first half charts McEnroe’s rise to the top at a time when tennis was starting to become cool, highlighting his scintillating rivalries with Jimmy Connors (“Why is this guy an asshole?” McEnroe asks) and, of course, Borg. There is also a lot of time dedicated to his always entertaining bad-boy antics, both on court (“That’s the worst call I’ve ever seen in the biggest match of all time,” he shouts at one US Open) and off: the “performance-detracting” drugs, the late-night antics at Studio 54 and his absolute delight in recalling turning down the Wimbledon Champions Dinner in 1981 to party with his pals.

The ace down the line is McEnroe himself, a warm, compelling presence, funny and open about his foibles.

The second half candidly addresses the downturn in his tennis — the film relays his defeat in the 1984 French Open final against Ivan Lendl after holding a two-sets lead via expressionist filmmaking, the heightened sounds of flies, cameras and slurping all bothering him — and in his personal life: his rarely spoken-about disastrous marriage to movie star Tatum O’Neal (both understood pressures of fame at a young age but couldn’t make it work), his fights with the press (he gets into a spitting contest with a paparazzo) and his complicated relationship with his father John, who makes it very clear he is John, not John Sr.