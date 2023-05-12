When detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) learns that a string of recent bank robberies might somehow be connected to the abduction of his 7 year-old daughter Minnie (Hala Finley), he sets off on a journey to uncover the truth and bring a mysterious hypnotist (William Fichtner) to justice.

by Kevin EG Perry |

In the decades since his sharp-shooting outlaw debut El Mariachi, Robert Rodriguez has proven time and again that he certainly knows how to have good time on screen. Sadly, however, the same cannot be said of the clunking Hypnotic, which has to go down as an unfortunate misfire. Billed as a mind-bending thriller, this muddled caper could better be described as logic-defying. It is a film that asks: What if people with the power to completely reshape your reality with just a few choice words walked among us, and what if they used those powers in the most bafflingly infuriating ways imaginable?

Ben Affleck plays brooding police detective Brendan Rourke, and he’s in full Sad Affleck mode — even glummer than when Ana de Armas was cheating on him in Deep Water. We first meet Rourke zoning out during a therapy session regarding the abduction of his young daughter Millie (Hala Finley). While the kidnapper has been arrested, he’s plead not guilty and is claiming to have no memory of the incident. But when Rourke is called to an elaborate bank heist, he spots a mysterious man (William Fichtner) who appears to be able to pull a Jedi mind trick on anyone he meets with nothing but a couple of words. Could this powerful hypnotist have been involved in Millie’s disappearance? As layer upon layer of reality is peeled back, you might be left wishing it were all that simple. “This makes no sense!” Affleck shouts in frustration at one point. You’re telling us.