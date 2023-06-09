  1. Home
Flamin’ Hot Review

Coming from humble beginnings, Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) manages to snag a job as a janitor at a Frito-Lays snack factory. There, he soon comes up with a new flavour of Cheetos: Flamin’ Hot. Can he convince his bosses to embrace some Latino heat?
by John Nugent
Hollywood’s bizarre current obsession with corporate origin stories continues with Flamin’ Hot, a brand-biopic that delves deep into the founding of a flavour of Cheetos — not Cheetos themselves, you understand, just one particular spicy spin-off flavour. It is a testament, then, to Eva Longoria’s directorial debut that the film largely overcomes not only a corn-chip-thin premise, but one that apparently isn’t even entirely true. (A report in the LA Times from 2021 suggests that this ‘based on a true story’ is anything but.)

Against considerable odds, there is a charm and warmth to this shaggy-dog story that just about justifies its existence. An overbearing voiceover gives us the “Yeah that’s me! I guess you’re wondering how I got here”-style setup: Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) grows up on a migrant camp in California, working for pennies; becomes a “burrito hustler” in elementary school; gets briefly drawn into a life of crime, at a time when Latinos were unjustly targeted by the LAPD; and eventually finds a job at a Frito-Lay food factory as a giddily enthusiastic janitor. Soon he has a eureka moment, as all these films must: what if he added the flavours of his heritage to the mass market products he toils over every day?

The central message of the film — that anybody be a “somebody” — holds fast.

It’s a familiar cinematic snack: the rags-to-riches bildungsroman, the immigrant done good. What makes it disarmingly watchable are the goofy, lovable, charismatic performances from Garcia and Annie Gonzalez (as Judy, his loyal wife); and the lively, stylish direction from Longoria (directing her first feature, having previously helmed a few television episodes). The filmmaker throws everything at the screen, sometimes even to a fault: there are whip pans, speed ramps, fantasy flourishes and more besides. At times it can be overkill — spelling out the current year in Cheetos is a bit much — but it stays defiantly fun and punchy throughout. Richard’s first entrance to the vast Frito-Lay factory is filmed like Henry Hill’s entrance to the Copacabana in Goodfellas; at one point, a character even utters the line: “It’s about respect“.

The wobbly relationship the narrative has with actual history certainly takes some of the shine off, but the central message of the film — that anybody be a “somebody” — holds fast. Though accounts seem to vary, what is not in dispute is that Richard Montañez did rise the Frito-Lay ranks, from janitor to marketing executive, and in Longoria’s energetic hands, it’s hard not to be beguiled by the legend being printed here.

The story of how Flamin’ Hot Cheetos came to exist barely demands to be told (if it is even true). But like all good junk food, there are still some guilty pleasures to be had here.
