Zack Snyder Offers A Fresh Look At Sci-Fi Film Rebel Moon In New Featurette

by Empire |

With big ambitions to launch a new, original sci-fi franchise via his latest movie, Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder took the opportunity of Netflix's TUDUM promotional blast to share a look at the film – the first of two planned so far – via new featurette, which you can watch below.

Rebel Moon focuses on the agricultural moon of Veldt, part of a sprawling galaxy of planets overseen by the ferocious, all-powerful Imperium which oversees the other planets from its home base of Mother World.

When Imperium forces expand out to Veldt’s local area, they target the moon as a potentially rich source of food and new recruits. But the natives, none too happy that their already struggling existence is being threatened, turns to a newcomer, Kora (Sofia Boutella) for help.

The isolated woman, who has her own past with the Imperium, knows that it would be foolish to try and negotiate a better deal with the powerful government, so she rounds up some fighters who could be of use against the might of the enemy. But keeping alliances together won’t be quite so easy…

Alongside Boutella, the cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Anthony Hopkins, Fra Fee and Ed Skrein.