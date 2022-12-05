You People Teaser: Jonah Hill And Eddie Murphy Have An Awkward Meet The Parents Moment

Cringeworthy first meetings with your prospective other half's parents are always rich sources of comedy — they sparked the entire Meet The Parents franchise. Now Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill are putting their own spin on the idea with You People, which features no less a comedy powerhouse than Eddie Murphy. See the teaser…

The story (scripted by Hill and Barris, with the latter directing) kicks off when Ezra Cohen (Hill) accidentally gets into Amira Mohammed’s (Lauren London) car one day, mistakenly convinced that she’s his ride-share.

Once she’s gotten over the shock and accepts his offer of a date, the two quickly bond over a shared love of sneakers and music. Soon, it’s clear that they’ve finally found that special someone. So special, in fact, that it’s time to think about merging their families. Enter Ezra’s progressive and semi-woke Jewish parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira’s unyielding yet concerned Muslim parents (Murphy and Nia Long). The one thing they have in common? The ability to mercilessly interfere with their children’s lives — with hilarious results.