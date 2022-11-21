Yann Demange To Direct The MCU’s Blade

There was disappointment back in September when we learned that Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq had departed the MCU take on Blade, with Mahershala Ali starring as the Daywalker. But after Team Marvel hit pause on the film and shifted the release date to allow a proper search for his replacement, a filmmaker has been found: '71 and Lovecraft Country director Yann Demange is taking the job.

While Tariq's departure had been chalked up to scheduling issues, it now appears he had the infamous creative differences with the studio. And after reports of script issues, Michael Starrbury, who earned an Emmy nomination for an episode of Ava DuVernay’s drama When They See Us, is on board to overhaul the screenplay. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tone is dark and gritty.

Though the plan had been to kick off shooting this month, the issues mean that production is being bumped back to next year, though Disney and Marvel have the movie set for its shifted release date of 6 September, 2024.

