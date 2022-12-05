Woody Harrelson Is A Disgraced Basketball Coach With A New Team In The Champions Trailer

With brother Peter off making the award-winning likes of Green Book, Bobby Farrelly is seemingly sticking with what always used to work for the pair — comedies featuring big names (in this case Woody Harrelson, who starred for the siblings in Kingpin), a sports element (a common feature of several of the Farrelly movies) and, though it sometimes got the into trouble, characters with intellectual disabilities. Check out the trailer for Champions.
Champions follows Marcus (Harrelson), a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.
Also featuring Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson, Cheech Marin, and Matt Cook, Champions will be in cinemas next year.