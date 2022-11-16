Will Smith’s Seeking Freedom In The New Trailer For Emancipation

Despite Academy Awardsgate, Apple is pushing ahead with the release of Will Smith-starring historical drama Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua. The full trailer is now online.
Written by William N. Collage, Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.
The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.
Emancipation is headed to Apple TV+ globally on 9 December.
