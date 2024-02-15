Will Smith Starring In Action Thriller Sugar Bandits

Looking to keep his post-Oscar slap career resuscitation on more of an upward arc following the under-seen Emancipation, Will Smith is adding a new action thriller to his To Do list. He's now attached to star in Sugar Bandits.

This is a film that has been in development at Universal for a few years now; Joe Carnahan was rumoured to direct back in 2013, but he's nowhere to be found in Variety's story on Smith's jumping aboard.

Chuck Hogan, who worked on The Town and TV's The Strain remains attached, adapting his novel Devils In Exile. The script will focus on an Iraq War veteran named Neal Maven (Smith) who returns from the conflict with little hope of a good job or a satisfying future.

He teams up with a group of fellow vets to target the ill-gotten gains of Boston's drug trade, putting them firmly into the crosshairs of criminal types.