Wicked Little Letters Trailer Sees Olivia Colman And Jessie Buckley Get Sweary

As opening gambits for a trailer go, “Dear Edith, you foxy-ass old whore, you really are a tricksy fucker” is certainly one of the more colourful introductions to a film. And there’s plenty more where that came from in Thea Sharrock’s Wicked Little Letters, which sees The Lost Daughter co-stars Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley reunited and going toe-to-toe as two women at the centre of a profanity-filled, missive-based comedy-mystery. Check out the sweary trailer below.

Thank goodness nobody in this teaser has a swear jar – they’d all be broke! Written by actor and screenwriter Jonny Sweet, and based on a stranger-than-fiction true story, the 1920s set Wicked Little Letters centres around neighbours Edith Swan (Colman) and Rose Gooding (Buckley). Whilst Edith is something of a prudish busybody, Rose is a rowdy, potty-mouthed Irish migrant. As such, when the residents of their quaint seaside town start receiving heinous letters (“You want fucking in the nose-holes you old beetle!” reads one such bit of correspondence – charming!), all fingers point towards one culprit. However, with Rose protesting her innocence – “Why would I send a letter when I can just say it?” she puts to Edith – and embattled Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) convinced something is amiss, it soon becomes apparent that this is anything but an open-and-closed case.