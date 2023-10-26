Wicked Little Letters Trailer Sees Olivia Colman And Jessie Buckley Get Sweary

As opening gambits for a trailer go, “Dear Edith, you foxy-ass old whore, you really are a tricksy fucker” is certainly one of the more colourful introductions to a film. And there’s plenty more where that came from in Thea Sharrock’s Wicked Little Letters, which sees The Lost Daughter co-stars Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley reunited and going toe-to-toe as two women at the centre of a profanity-filled, missive-based comedy-mystery. Check out the sweary trailer below.
Thank goodness nobody in this teaser has a swear jar – they’d all be broke! Written by actor and screenwriter Jonny Sweet, and based on a stranger-than-fiction true story, the 1920s set Wicked Little Letters centres around neighbours Edith Swan (Colman) and Rose Gooding (Buckley). Whilst Edith is something of a prudish busybody, Rose is a rowdy, potty-mouthed Irish migrant. As such, when the residents of their quaint seaside town start receiving heinous letters (“You want fucking in the nose-holes you old beetle!” reads one such bit of correspondence – charming!), all fingers point towards one culprit. However, with Rose protesting her innocence – “Why would I send a letter when I can just say it?” she puts to Edith – and embattled Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) convinced something is amiss, it soon becomes apparent that this is anything but an open-and-closed case.
Boasting an impressive ensemble which includes among its ranks Timothy Spall, Joanna Scanlan, Hugh Skinner, Malachi Kirby, Gemma Jones, Lolly Adefope, Eileen Atkins, and Matilda The Musical breakout star Alisha Weir (who plays Rose’s daughter), Wicked Little Letters has some serious pedigree on hand to help dole out its riotous brand of vulgarity.
Wicked Little Letters is in cinemas from 23 February 2024.