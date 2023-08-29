Walt Disney Pictures VFX Workers Vote To Unionize, Following Colleagues At Marvel

Following on from VFX workers who provide effects for Marvel voting to unionize, similar employees at Walt Disney Pictures are taking the same route.

The moves come as major strikes by writers and actors rumble on, and they've historically been protected by unions, where those in the VFX field have not. Now, though, as with some other below-the-line workers, they're looking to join IATSE, AKA the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artist and Allied Crafts of the United States and Canada, AFL-CIO, CLC.

“The determination of these VFX workers is not just commendable, it’s groundbreaking,” says IATSE President Matt Loeb. “Their collective action against the status quo represents a seismic shift in this critical moment in our industry. The chorus of voices demanding change is unprecedented and demonstrates our united movement is not about any one company but about setting a precedent of dignity, respect, and fairness for all.”

“Today, courageous visual effects workers at Walt Disney Pictures overcame the fear and silence that have kept our community from having a voice on the job for decades,” said IATSE VFX Organizer Mark Patch. “With an overwhelming supermajority of these crews demanding an end to ‘the way VFX has always been,’ this is a clear sign that our campaign is not about one studio or corporation. It’s about VFX workers across the industry using the tools at our disposal to uplift ourselves and forge a better path forward.”