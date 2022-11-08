Viola Davis Starring In Action Thriller G20

Viola Davis has recently on screen as a badass leader of a military unit in The Woman King, but for a future role, she'll be Commander in Chief of the entire US armed forces. Davis is on to play the US President in a new action thriller called G20.

Patricia Riggen, who directed The 33 will direct from a script originally from Noah and Logan Miller, which has since been worked on by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss. The story is set, as you might be able to guess at the G20 Summit, which is overtaken by terrorists. Davis' president, named Taylor Sutton, must bring all her statecraft and military experience to bear to defend her family, her fellow leaders, and, of course, the world.

So… Air Force One, but on the ground? Olympus Has Fallen without Olympus (or Gerard Butler)? Either way, we'll happily watch Davis be a badass. Amazon Studios has picked up the film in development, and it'll premiere on Prime Video.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!