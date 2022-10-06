Viggo Mortensen Directing And Starring In Western The Dead Don’t Hurt

After making his directorial debut with 2020's Falling, Viggo Mortensen has found the next film he'll write, direct and star in, rounding up the likes of Vicky Krieps and Garret Dillahunt for a Western called The Dead Don't Hurt.

Krieps stars as fiercely independent French Canadian Vivienne Le Coudy who embarks on a relationship with Danish immigrant Holger Olsen (Mortensen). After meeting Olsen in San Francisco, Vivienne agrees to travel with him to his home near the quiet town of Elk Flats, where they start a life together.

However, the Civil War separates them, leaving Vivienne to fend for herself in a place controlled by powerful rancher Alfred Jeffries (Dillahunt) and his violent, wayward son Weston Jeffries (Solly McLeod), aided and abetted by corrupt Mayor Rudolph Schiller (Danny Huston). Olsen’s eventual return challenges their relationship as they have to confront and make peace with the person each has become.

Mortensen will start the cameras cranking next week in Canada.

