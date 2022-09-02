Two Witches Trailer Conjures Up A Cauldron Of Euro-Horror – Exclusive

Didn’t you get the memo? We’re two days into September, summer is officially over (until we get another surprise heatwave, at least), and spooky season is about to begin. Which means that you have just a few weeks to start lining up your horror viewing as we creep up towards Halloween – and cult movie purveyors Arrow Video have just the thing for you. They’re gearing up to the October release of Pierre Tsigaridis’ feature debut Two Witches, a gory frightfest inspired by sinister folklore legendary Euro-horror directors like Dario Argento, Mario Bava and Lucio Fulci. Check out the trailer exclusively here:

Practical gore? Heightened colours? An unsettling soundscape? We’re in. Here’s the official synopsis for Two Witches: “Expectant young mother Sarah is convinced she has been given the evil eye from a mysterious blank-eyed old hag while she is dining with her bullish and insensitive partner Simon. When the couple go to visit his new-agey friends Dustin and Melissa, dark forces are unleashed after an ill-advised attempt at consulting a Ouija board to allay her fears. Meanwhile, tensions grow between grad school student Rachel and her new roommate Masha after a violent incident involving a man that the strange and impulsive young woman has brought home.”