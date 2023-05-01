True Detective’s Nic Pizzolatto Re-Writing Marvel’s Blade Script

There has been another shift behind the scenes at Marvel's Blade – albeit a small one. Nic Pizzolatto, creator of True Detective, has been working for a while now on the script.

The movie, which sees the daywalking half-vampire warrior (and slayer of full fang club members with brutal efficiency) has had a rocky road so far, losing original director Bassam Tariq over scheduling issues that seemed more tied to script worries.

Writer Michael Starburry was brought in to work on new draft and Yann Demange took on the directing job.

Now it would appear we're in for a Detective reunion, with the man due to swing Blade's sword – Mahershala Ali – having starred in the third season of the show.