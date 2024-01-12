Top Gun 3 In Development At Paramount

It’s a big week for Tom Cruise news. Earlier this week came the announcement that he’s inked a deal to work with Warner Bros on some upcoming features – though he’ll still be working with the likes of Paramount and Universal in the future too. And specifically, his Paramount projects not only include the upcoming follow-up to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, expected in summer 2025, but another massive sequel too. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are plans underway for a third Top Gun film, following the enormous success of 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

The report states that thoughts around Top Gun 3 have been ticking away since late 2023, with the intention to bring back Cruise and co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell, as well as Maverick director Joe Kosinski. A script is currently being written by Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote the previous film with Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie. Given that Maverick made nearly $1.5 billion on the big screen, it’s no surprise that Paramount would look to continue that success.