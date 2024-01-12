Top Gun 3 In Development At Paramount

It’s a big week for Tom Cruise news. Earlier this week came the announcement that he’s inked a deal to work with Warner Bros on some upcoming features – though he’ll still be working with the likes of Paramount and Universal in the future too. And specifically, his Paramount projects not only include the upcoming follow-up to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, expected in summer 2025, but another massive sequel too. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are plans underway for a third Top Gun film, following the enormous success of 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.
The report states that thoughts around Top Gun 3 have been ticking away since late 2023, with the intention to bring back Cruise and co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell, as well as Maverick director Joe Kosinski. A script is currently being written by Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote the previous film with Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie. Given that Maverick made nearly $1.5 billion on the big screen, it’s no surprise that Paramount would look to continue that success.
Still, don’t expect a third film to materialise in the imminent future – it took Maverick decades to get up and running in the incarnation that hit cinemas, and between his various studio deals and Mission 8 to finish up, Cruise has plenty on his plate. But if you’re feeling the need for speed, it sounds like we’ll be getting on the highway to the danger zone once again… at some point in the future.