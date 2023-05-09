Tom Hiddleston And Mark Hamill To Lead Mike Flanagan’s The Life Of Chuck

In addition to his own original work on screens big and small, Mike Flanagan has proved himself adept at adapting Stephen King stories, including Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep . He's back on the King beat, planning to bring The Life Of Chuck to screens with Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston starring.

It's three separate stories linked to tell the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumour at 39 and ending with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house. While there are supernatural elements (and some apocalyptic imagery), it's less focused on fear than some of King's other stories, tonally closer to The Shawshank Redemption or Stand By Me. Hiddleston is set as Chuck, while Hamill will play the character of Albie.

It'll be the genre icon's second collaboration with Flanagan after the upcoming The Fall Of The House Of Usher for Netflix.