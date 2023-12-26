Todd Phillips Offers A New Look At Joker Sequel

Is Todd Phillips Santa? Based on his usual reactions, we'd have pegged him as more of a Krampus type, or even the Grinch. But for this Christmas season, he's offering up a gift — two of them, in fact, in the shape of new pictures from Joker: Folie À Deux. Check them out…

That's stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn respectively, in Phillips' latest take on the Joker story.

Little has been officially released about the new movie, other than knowing that Arthur will still be in Arkham Asylum following the events of the first film, and that his time there will see him cross paths with Gaga's character, creating the newest incarnation of that twisted partnership.

Oh, and it's a musical, too.