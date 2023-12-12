Timothée Chalamet’s Ready For War In The New Dune: Part Two Trailer

Timothée Chalamet is singing, dancing and smiling up a storm in Wonka, but next March he'll be back in more serious, warrior-like form as Dune: Part Two arrives. A new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's second stab at Frank Herbert's sand-filled tale of warring families and freedom fighters is online and you can see it below.

We catch up with Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica in the desert among Zendaya’s Chani and the native Fremen people, where war is brewing. Paul is still — understandably — pissed about the murder of his father, Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto Atreides, and the fearsome Harkonnen forces need taking down several pegs. But, Paul is also having more Spice-fuelled visions that hint at a destiny he doesn’t want to embody (hints of Doctor Strange's Endgame predictions here). There is clearly an epic battle incoming — after setting the table in the first Dune, Villeneuve is about to bring the thunder. And Paul, it appears has also mastered The Voice.

The latest trailer also brings us fresh looks at Austin Butler's psychotic Feyd-Rautha, the Harkonnen fighter who could be among the biggest threats to Paul and the rest. Then there's Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan and Emperor Shaddam IV, played by Christopher Walken. Oh, and not forgetting Josh Brolin's Gurney Halleck, who is ready to help Paul take the fight back to his enemies.