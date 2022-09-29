Timothée Chalamet And Taylor Russell Are Hungry For Love In The New Bones And All Trailer

Though he's still cooking up ideas for a sequel to Call Me By Your Name (peach cobbler?), director Luca Guadagnino has reunited with that film's star Timothée Chalamet for his latest, Bones And All. The latest trailer for the film, which co-stars Taylor Russell, is online.

Adapted by David Kajganich from Camille DeAngelis' 2015 novel, Bones And All is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are. Spoiler alert: cannibals.

Already praised as an atmospheric blend of romance and horror, the film also features Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloë Sevigny and director David Gordon Green, who makes a rare on-camera appearance here.

Bones And All will be in UK cinemas on 25 November.

