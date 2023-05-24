Tilda Swinton Is An Arty Oddball In A24’s Problemista Trailer

Here’s a one-line pitch to reel you in: there’s an upcoming film from A24 which stars Tilda Swinton, Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, and Isabella Rossellini. Chances are, you’re already giving it a high rating on Letterboxd. But before you do, here’s some more info – for one, it’s called Problemista, and it comes from writer-director-producer-star Julio Torres, aka the creator of HBO cult hit Los Espookys. And it’s Torres’ character who leads the story – a toy designer from El Salvador whose visa is running out, forcing him to find employment with Swinton’s eccentric British artist Elizabeth to stay in the country. Take a look at the trailer here:

There’s plenty to be excited about here – not least, Swinton’s wild look and distinctive accent. But there’s an interesting visual conceit of people quite literally vanishing in thin air (most likely a representation of those whose visas have run out), plenty of visual invention, and an off-kilter tone reminiscent of Torres’ small-screen work. And early word on the film, which debuted earlier this year at SXSW, is strong – of the quality we’ve come to expect from the A24 team.