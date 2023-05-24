Tilda Swinton Is An Arty Oddball In A24’s Problemista Trailer

Here’s a one-line pitch to reel you in: there’s an upcoming film from A24 which stars Tilda Swinton, Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, and Isabella Rossellini. Chances are, you’re already giving it a high rating on Letterboxd. But before you do, here’s some more info – for one, it’s called Problemista, and it comes from writer-director-producer-star Julio Torres, aka the creator of HBO cult hit Los Espookys. And it’s Torres’ character who leads the story – a toy designer from El Salvador whose visa is running out, forcing him to find employment with Swinton’s eccentric British artist Elizabeth to stay in the country. Take a look at the trailer here:
There’s plenty to be excited about here – not least, Swinton’s wild look and distinctive accent. But there’s an interesting visual conceit of people quite literally vanishing in thin air (most likely a representation of those whose visas have run out), plenty of visual invention, and an off-kilter tone reminiscent of Torres’ small-screen work. And early word on the film, which debuted earlier this year at SXSW, is strong – of the quality we’ve come to expect from the A24 team.
As ever though, it remains to be seen how long the wait will be for Problemista to hit UK screens. American audiences can enjoy it from 4 August. Fingers crossed it won’t be long beyond that that it reaches our shores.