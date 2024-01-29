Thunderbolts: Geraldine Viswanathan Replacing Ayo Edebiri In Marvel’s Team-Up Film

More changes are happening for the cast line-up of Marvel's Thunderbolts. On the heels of Steven Yeun departing (with Top Gun: Maverick's Lewis Pullman reportedly in talks to replace him), we have another substitution in the works. The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, who had been in an unspecified role for the film is now departing due to a schedule clash (probably the show, though she's very in demand at the moment), to be replaced by Blockers' Geraldine Viswanathan.

Thunderbolts, which assembles the likes of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, has been beset by delays thanks to the dual strikes of last year.

Beef's Jake Schreier is directing the film, with the Netflix show's Lee Sung Jin crafting the most recent script draft.