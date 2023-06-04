Third Hocus Pocus Movie In Development At Disney

The second Hocus Pocus took nearly 30 years to reach screens, landing on Disney+ last year. From the sounds of it, we won't have to wait quite as long for a third. In a new New York Times profile of Disney live-action production chief Sean Bailey, there is a small mention of the new movie headed our way.

Of course, there has been no official statement from Disney itself, with the movie still in development, and no guarantee it'll actually happen. Still, while the sequel didn't enjoy huge critical success, it did well for the company on Disney+ last October.

Screenwriter Jen D’Angelo hinted to Variety at a potential sequel that would showcase Omri Katz’s Max Dennison and Vinessa Shaw’s Allison Watts.

"We tried so hard to get the original cast back for cameos and then it just kept not working out for one reason or the other," D’Angelo told the trade magazine's site. "But I’m hoping in Hocus Pocus 3, we’ll see Max and Alison living in California."