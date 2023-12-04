There Is Trouble In Orbit For Ariana DeBose In The ISS Trailer

Usually, the biggest issue that people in the International Space Station face are the odd trash/mini-meteorite strike or how they properly go to the loo. But on screen, we've seen much trickier trouble including a marauding alien life form in Life and the loneliness of being stranded in Love. For ISS, Ariana DeBose and the other astronauts must instead react when a massive war breaks out down on Earth. Check out the first trailer…

Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite from Nick Shafir's script, here's the official synopsis for the new space thriller: Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling from this, the astronauts receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary.

Joining DeBose as they deal with rising tensions are Chris Messina, Pilou Asbaek, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin and Masha Mashkova for a story that has some serious echoes of 2010: The Year We Make Contact (albeit without added pressure from a monolith).