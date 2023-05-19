The White Lotus’ Fred Hechinger Replacing Barry Keoghan In Gladiator 2

Though Ridley Scott has been full steam ahead on casting for his Gladiator sequel, he's had to make one change — while Barry Keoghan had been making a deal to play the antagonist, Emperor Geta, word arrives via Deadline that a schedule clash means he's had to drop out of the movie. But The White Lotus' Fred Hechinger is now in talks to replace him.

And Hechinger is just the latest addition to an already hefty cast, joining at the same time as Moon Knight's May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi (reprising his role as Gracchus), Peter Mensah and Matt Lucas.

Already in the film? Paul Mescal as the grown Lucius, son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla (who is back for the sequel), plus Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn.

Paramount has planted a flag in 22 November, 2024 as the film's release date.