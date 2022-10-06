The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Visit The Mushroom Kingdom In The First Teaser

As it was prophesied (in this case, "prophesied" refers to cross-promoted by Nintendo Direct), so it has come to pass: the trailer for Illumination's Super Mario Bros. movie, which we now know is called, er The Super Mario Bros. Movie has landed. It's-a-him, Mario!

With the central plumber hero voiced by Chris Pratt (and there is already a world of opinion about that choice), this teaser sees Jack Black's Bowser on the warpath, looking for a powerful star. He takes on an army of adorable penguins – who don't offer much of a challenge.

The footage (which has some stylish animation to show off) doesn't get to Mario until near the end, as our hero stumbles into the Mushroom Kingdom.

Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are veterans of Teen Titans GO! To The Movies, while writer Matthew Fogel contributed to The Lego Movie 2 and Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

And lets be honest… Its main competition at this point is one of the most infamous movies in cine-history.

We'll find out whether it works when the movie arrives via Universal on 31 March next year.

