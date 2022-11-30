  1. Home
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Full Trailer For The Animated Adventure

The Super Mario Bros. Movie
by James White |
Posted

Following on from the first teaser for Illumination and Universal's The Super Mario Bros. movie, we get… well, as you can guess… the trailer! Yes, a better look at the animated adventures of Mario and co.

With Chris Pratt leading the voice cast, this new film looks to give the Lego Movie treatment to the Mario world — or worlds. Which might not be a surprise given the presence of Pratt and the fact that writer Matthew Fogel contributed to the second outing for that franchise. And that moment between Mario and Kong could be right out of Thor: Ragnarok

The idea is very much your basic Mario storyline – Bowser (Jack Black) is up to no good and our hero must work with his friends to stop him.

Also in the voice cast? Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (of Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! To The Movies), this one will be in UK cinemas from 31 March.

