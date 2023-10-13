The Strangers: Chapter 1 Clip Offers First Look At Renny Harlin’s Home-Invasion Trilogy

The Strangers might have the, well, strangest journey to becoming a franchise in horror. The 2008 original shook audiences globally with its harrowing home invasion story, before a sequel, The Strangers: Prey At Night, arrived a decade later with a little more fun and color on its mind. Now, it’s back five years beyond that, with a very specific plan: director Renny Harlin (behind Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, and Deep Blue Sea, among others) has directed an entire new The Strangers trilogy. Yes, there are three new Strangers films coming, all expected to arrive in 2024, all helmed by Harlin, who shot them all concurrently. It is, frankly, a wild but fascinating prospect – and now we have our very first look at what’s been cooked up. Here’s a first clip from The Strangers: Chapter 1.

Finally, another film which dares to ask the immortal question: “Is Tamara here?” (The answer always is… don’t give an answer, and get away from the home as fast as you can.) There’s real tension to this first clip, and The Strangers remains one of the most upsetting horror films of recent memory for its title characters’ nihilistic nastiness, so stay tuned to see if Harlin’s trilogy adds more terror to the first two instalments. Here’s the official synopsis for The Strangers: Chapter 1: “Madelaine Petsch stars as a young woman on a road trip with her fiancé. But when they stop at a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a vicious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason, and must use courage and cunning to survive one long, terrifying night.”