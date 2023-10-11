The Royal Hotel Trailer: Backpackers Face Trouble In The Australian Outback In Kitty Green’s New Thriller

Writer/director Kitty Green made a big splash with her searing and smart drama The Assistant, which starred Julia Garner as a young woman toiling away in the office of a powerful executive who grows increasingly aware of the insidious abuse that threatens every aspect of her position. Green and Garner are back with a new movie that looks at power dynamics between men and women, this time set against the dusty backdrop of a small Australian Outback mining town. With the new film – The Royal Hotel – making its UK debut at the BFI London Film Festival, we now have the full UK trailer. Take a look…

The Royal Hotel, for which Green drew inspiration from documentary Hotel Coolgardie, sees Garner and Jessica Henwick as Hanna and Liv, best friends backpacking in Australia.

After they run out of money, Liv, looking for an adventure, persuades Hanna to take a temporary live-in job behind the bar of a pub called The Royal Hotel in a remote mining town. Bar owner Billy (Hugo Weaving) and a host of locals give the girls a riotous introduction to Down Under drinking culture but soon Hanna and Liv find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that grows rapidly out of their control.