The Night Agent’s Gabriel Basso Joins Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2

Given the speed he usually works at, we'd be surprised if Clint Eastwood hadn't already finished his latest film, legal thriller Juror #2, but he's still in pre-production, adding actors. The Night Agent's Gabriel Basso is the latest to leap aboard.

Juror #2, written by Jonathan Abrams, has Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Kiefer Sutherland and Zoey Deutch starring in the story of family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma… one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free – the wrong killer.