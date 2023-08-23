The New Expend4bles Trailer Promises R-Rated Blood And Guts

As if the presence of a clutch of action icons (and some younger stars in the genre) isn't enough to make you ready to see Expend4bles (actual title), then this new trailer wants to make it clear you can expect all the booms, blood and guts you might be hoping for. Check it out…

Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone (albeit the latter in a reduced role as he prepares to step down from the franchise) are joined for the first time by some fresh faces (if one can truly call Andy Garcia a “fresh” face, though he’s still a welcome one).

The Expendables are the world’s last line of defence and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

And they’ll need every skill and bullet/knife/tank/plane they can scrounge up as, wouldn’t you know it? Terrorists have absconded with some nuclear weapons. And if the team can’t stop their evil plan, the result could be World War Three.

New this time are Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais (as the villain!), Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran.