The Marvels Trailer Goes Higher, Further, Faster With Intergalactic Team-Up

When the first trailer for The Marvels dropped, it arrived with a simple message: this film is gonna be fun. And that sense doesn’t seem to have changed with our second look at Marvel’s next movie – a colourful, comedic, cosmic romp with a hooky central premise. While it’s ostensibly a Captain Marvel sequel, it’s teaming Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers up with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan (of Ms. Marvel fame), as well as Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (who received snazzy powers during the course of WandaVision). And when we say ‘teaming up’, we mean having them switch places across the galaxy, with chaotic consequences. Watch the latest trailer:

This one continues to look like a blast, and there’s more information to go off on this look. For one, we see more of Zawe Ashton’s villain Dar-Benn, who seems to have a specific beef with Carol herself – and is suggested to be behind the Carol-Kamala-Monica switcheroo scenario. Plus, as Monica makes clear, our trio of heroes have a connection in their powers anyway – they’re all (kind of) light based. Could the sources of their powers have some kind of shared origin? Plus we get more Nick Fury, with Samuel L Jackson’s spy (currently battling rogue Skrulls in Secret Invasion) fighting alongside Kamala, a glimpse of some scary Kree warriors, and the most important update of all: are those… baby Flerkens?

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta – previously behind the recent Candyman sequel. Here’s the official synopsis: “Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels’.”