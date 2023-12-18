The Kitchen Trailer: War Comes To Future London In Daniel Kaluuya And Kibwe Tavares’ Sci-Fi Thriller

Having made a successful debut at this year's London Film Festival, new thriller The Kitchen – co-directed by Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares – is headed to our screens via Netflix next month. And to give you a proper feel for the inventive, urgent film, the trailer is now online…
Written by Kaluuya and Joe Murtagh, The Kitchen is set in a dystopian London, where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and only The Kitchen remains. A community that refuses to move out of the place they call home.
This is where we meet a solitary Izi (Kane Robinson), living here by necessity and desperately trying to find a way out, and a 12-year-old Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman), who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. The unlikely pair struggle to forge a relationship in a system that is stacked against them.
With a prescient story and some effective sci-fi splashes here and there, The Kitchen is already on our list of films to watch. We talked to Kaluuya about it here and the movie itself will be on Netflix on 19 January.