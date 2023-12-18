The Kitchen Trailer: War Comes To Future London In Daniel Kaluuya And Kibwe Tavares’ Sci-Fi Thriller

Having made a successful debut at this year's London Film Festival, new thriller The Kitchen – co-directed by Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares – is headed to our screens via Netflix next month. And to give you a proper feel for the inventive, urgent film, the trailer is now online…

Written by Kaluuya and Joe Murtagh, The Kitchen is set in a dystopian London, where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and only The Kitchen remains. A community that refuses to move out of the place they call home.

This is where we meet a solitary Izi (Kane Robinson), living here by necessity and desperately trying to find a way out, and a 12-year-old Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman), who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. The unlikely pair struggle to forge a relationship in a system that is stacked against them.