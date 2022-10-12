The Joy Luck Club Sequel In The Works

Before the likes of Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi, there was The Joy Luck Club carrying the torch for Asian-American representation and chronicling complicated family dynamics. Now original novelist Amy Tan and the first film's screenwriter Ron Bass are following the 1993 film up with a sequel.

According to Deadline, several of the main cast – which included Ming-Na Wen, Tamlyn Tomita and Lisa Lu – are in talks to return for the new movie, which will be set in the present day.

The first film was a multigenerational saga of Chinese and Chinese-American mothers and daughters, whose histories, stories and lives interweave as they navigate life. For the sequel, the mothers become grandmothers and the daughters become mothers in their own right, introducing a new generation exploring their own relationships with culture, heritage, love, womanhood and identity.

No word yet on whether director Wayne Wang might also return to make the sequel.

